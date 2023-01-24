Symbol (XYM) Price Up 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

Symbol (XYM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $262.98 million and $3.40 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Symbol has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

