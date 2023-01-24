Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SYF. Bank of America lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE SYF traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.02. 613,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,741,916. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $47.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,573 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,319,000 after purchasing an additional 943,553 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Further Reading

