Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,423 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises about 0.9% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $80,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 10.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Natixis grew its stake in Synopsys by 1,314.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 12,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,925,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $653,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $350.20. The stock had a trading volume of 116,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,136. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.55.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

