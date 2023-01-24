Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,164 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Sysco by 397.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Sysco Stock Up 0.9 %

SYY stock opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.54.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

