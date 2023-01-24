Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Reduced by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Sysco by 397.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $79.25 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average of $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Argus increased their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.