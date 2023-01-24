T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 4.7% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 101,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 2,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 776.3% during the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TROW traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.94. 367,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,363. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.53 and its 200 day moving average is $116.15. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $162.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

