Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 739,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,366,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on TBLA shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taboola.com from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.43.
Taboola.com Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $934.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at $316,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 295.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 99,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 74,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 7.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. 33.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Taboola.com Company Profile
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taboola.com (TBLA)
- Intuit Is About To Make a Move, But Which Way?
- 3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
- Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
- Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.