Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Down 4.7%

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2023

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAGet Rating) were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 739,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,366,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TBLA shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taboola.com from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.43.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $934.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $332.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at $316,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 295.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 99,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 74,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 7.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. 33.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Articles

