Tangible Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $31.22 Million (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00005784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tangible has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Tangible has a market capitalization of $31.22 million and approximately $1.09 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tangible alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.45 or 0.00410689 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,629.83 or 0.28827324 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.00587519 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Tangible

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.95919376 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tangible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tangible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.