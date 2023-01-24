TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stake Raised by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank increased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.72. 605,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,261. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 22.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

