TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $1,121,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Bank of America dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $124.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $152.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

