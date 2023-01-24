Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.67

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.67 and last traded at $41.95, with a volume of 146885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.37.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.72.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 22.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

