Telcoin Price Tops $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Telcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Telcoin has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $139.34 million and $1.31 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Telcoin

Telcoin launched on December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is the native medium of exchange, reserve asset and protocol token of the Telcoin user-owned, decentralized financial platform. TEL enables end users to seamlessly access and power a global suite of user owned, decentralized financial products. TEL incentives coordinate market participants, such as telecoms and active users, to provide specific value added services to end users of the platform, aligning the incentives of the Telcoin ecosystem towards providing every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products.The Telcoin Platform Telcoin is a user-owned, decentralized financial platform powered by active Telcoin users, Mobile Network Operators, and Mobile Financial Service Providers. By aligning telecoms around a user-owned, decentralized financial platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products far superior to traditional banking services.”

