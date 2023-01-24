Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.09

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Company Profile

Télévision Française 1 SA engages in the provision of television broadcasting and communication services. It operates through the Media and Newen Studios segments. The Media segment is involved in the group’s TV channels, online content distribution and special-interest web communities, content creation and audience-buying via special-interest online content and brand development, developing and showcasing talent via multi-channel networks (MCNs), and subsidiaries that produce and acquire audiovisual rights for the group’s TV channels in line with French broadcasting industry regulations.

