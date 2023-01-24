Terra 24-Hour Volume Tops $148.93 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Terra coin can now be bought for $2.28 or 0.00009870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $462.52 million and $148.93 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 202,985,655 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “After the UST depegging, Terra community voted for governance proposal 1623, and a new chain was created. The version represented on this page is the new chain that assumed the Terra name, and all Terra branding assets.The new chain is also a Cosmos chain, but do not have the treasury, oracle, or market modules of the original/classic chain.The new chain’s native mining token is Luna.There are no Terra stablecoins (UST, KRT, EUT, etc.) on this new chain.CryptoCompare has taken the following steps to ensure data for both the new version of LUNA and the original LUNA Classic remained available throughout the process:Initially all data for the new version of LUNA was mapped to a temporary ticker called LUNA2, leaving 'LUNA Classic' data on the LUNA ticker.Once the majority of exchanges completed their intended actions and normal trading has resumed we moved all 'LUNA Classic' data from LUNA to its new ticker LUNC.Finally once all LUNA Classic data was cleared from the LUNA ticker we migrated all new LUNA data (held under LUNA2) back to the intended LUNA ticker.You can read more about the 'Terra revival plan' here.Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals.The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

