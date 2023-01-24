TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits Market Cap of $213.19 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $213.19 million and approximately $9.02 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00075545 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00055167 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010445 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001049 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00024267 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000833 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004659 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000198 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,803,325,117 coins and its circulating supply is 9,802,029,404 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
