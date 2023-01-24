Terran Coin (TRR) Price Reaches $1.61 on Top Exchanges

Terran Coin (TRR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Terran Coin has a total market cap of $38.19 million and $7.11 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terran Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00007045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terran Coin has traded down 19.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terran Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00411434 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,614.82 or 0.28879624 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.29 or 0.00590662 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin.

Terran Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terran Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terran Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.