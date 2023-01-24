Tether Gold Price Tops $1,917.19 on Exchanges (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Tether Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $1,917.19 or 0.08304786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $92.89 million and $591,837.80 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00414046 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,656.28 or 0.29062969 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00592326 BTC.

Tether Gold Token Profile

Tether Gold launched on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to.

Tether Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

