Tezos Price Tops $1.11 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $26.93 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00004864 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00021166 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009896 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005594 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001961 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 945,966,669 coins and its circulating supply is 924,549,021 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.