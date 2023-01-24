TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) PT Raised to $25.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 89.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

TGTX stock opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $15.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 149.86% and a negative net margin of 4,749.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. Analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,662.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,491.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 611,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

