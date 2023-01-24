The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $230.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NFLX. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen set a $405.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $342.36.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $357.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.40. The company has a market cap of $159.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $458.48.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

