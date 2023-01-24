The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,972 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,898,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,992,447,000 after acquiring an additional 246,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,160,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $707,559,000 after acquiring an additional 108,080 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,289,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,653,000 after acquiring an additional 87,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.22.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SHW traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.14. 133,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,263. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $299.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.82.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

