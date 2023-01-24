The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Trimmed by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Southern were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. FMR LLC grew its position in Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,841 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,658 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,112,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,275,000 after acquiring an additional 768,899 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO opened at $66.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.15.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,545 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

