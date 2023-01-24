The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of TJX traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.33. 2,079,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,198,781. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average of $70.12. The stock has a market cap of $92.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

