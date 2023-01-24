The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,703 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,991,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $187,874,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 370,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,959,000 after acquiring an additional 40,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 8,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Huber Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney Price Performance

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,967,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,867,682. The company has a market capitalization of $193.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $157.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.