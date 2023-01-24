Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 3.8% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO traded down $24.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $580.23. 979,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,725. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $618.35. The company has a market capitalization of $227.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $556.03 and its 200-day moving average is $547.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

