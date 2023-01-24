ThetaDrop Price Hits $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, ThetaDrop has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ThetaDrop token can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThetaDrop has a market cap of $54.08 million and $881,610.19 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ThetaDrop alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.18 or 0.00410758 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,610.00 or 0.28829172 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.82 or 0.00592372 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ThetaDrop Profile

ThetaDrop’s genesis date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThetaDrop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThetaDrop using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThetaDrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThetaDrop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.