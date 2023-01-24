THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock Position Lessened by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.10% of THOR Industries worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 20.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 39.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in THOR Industries during the first quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.27. 14,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,305. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $100.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.68.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.44. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THO. DA Davidson raised THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Argus downgraded THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on THOR Industries to $87.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

