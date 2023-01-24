Threshold Price Tops $0.0462 on Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 89.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 99.2% higher against the US dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $461.76 million and $704.13 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00052117 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030047 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017901 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00223173 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002832 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02401607 USD and is up 2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $14,982,776.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

