TI Trust Inc. Acquires 140 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

TI Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,692 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 266.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.76. 133,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.74. The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.01). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0548 per share. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.31.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

