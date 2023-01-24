TI Trust Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548,138 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,784,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,877,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,783 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,358,000. Finally, Oakhurst Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,947 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $20.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,950. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66.

