Titon (LON:TON) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 71.33 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.92). Approximately 14,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 11,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.93).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 75.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 79.26. The firm has a market cap of £8.30 million and a P/E ratio of 2,466.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

