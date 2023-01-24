Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $9.61. Approximately 959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 21,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TKGSY shares. Citigroup cut Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:TKGSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of city gas and other gas-related products. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas Business, Energy-related, Real Estate, and Others. The Gas segment produces, supplies, and sells city gas and liquid gas. The Electric Power segment handles electric power services.

