Toncoin (TON) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $35.20 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion and approximately $35.20 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.30 or 0.00010054 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00051442 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030192 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 86.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000232 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017987 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00221792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00018507 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.30244466 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $38,298,717.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

