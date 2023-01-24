Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 44,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,917. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.27. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $55.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

