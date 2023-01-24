Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.44% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 496.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.85. 56,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,026. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.73.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

