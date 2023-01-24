Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys 3,682 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $9,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,274,000 after acquiring an additional 43,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,702,000 after acquiring an additional 89,173 shares during the last quarter.

IUSV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.30. 85,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,162. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.79. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $77.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%.

