Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys 66 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.9% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 35,034 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,434,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,466,459. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.