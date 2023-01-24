Tortoise Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,807,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,471,000 after acquiring an additional 304,540 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 888,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,524,000 after acquiring an additional 160,629 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 581.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 729,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after acquiring an additional 622,331 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 726,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,132,000 after acquiring an additional 44,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 651,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,732,000 after acquiring an additional 219,983 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.26. 116,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,035. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $63.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48.

