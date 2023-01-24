Tortoise Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 76.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.45. 753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,997. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

