Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 374 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. iShares CMBS ETF makes up about 3.1% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.68% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $15,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneywise Inc. boosted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period.

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CMBS traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.09. 14,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,546. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.66.

