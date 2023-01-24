Tortoise Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VT stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,591. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $104.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.99.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.