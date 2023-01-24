Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,553,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.85. 2,454,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,840,715. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.54.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

