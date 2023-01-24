Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 19.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,624. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.40 and a 200 day moving average of $95.49. The stock has a market cap of $139.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $116.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.9832 dividend. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

