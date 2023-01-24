Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,025 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $240,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RYU stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $114.02. 4,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,597. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.54 and a 200 day moving average of $115.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.69 and a fifty-two week high of $127.59.

