Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 893.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.85.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,499. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.75 and a 200 day moving average of $128.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.44%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

