Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $97,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 211,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,438. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.75. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $49.80.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%.

