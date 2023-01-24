Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $957,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,120 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.94. 9,771,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,339,129. The company has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $30.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

