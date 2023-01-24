Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 46,340 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 1.7% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.62. 863,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,978. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average is $59.43. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.