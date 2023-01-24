Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth $1,013,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AB traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $38.47. 109,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,525. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $51.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.35.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 75.52%.

In related news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,656.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

