Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,804 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.73. 1,457,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,057,758. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $85.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.67.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

